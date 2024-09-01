1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo maintained his impressive form in the English Premier League by scoring his second goal in three matches, as Bournemouth staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Everton 3-2 at Goodison Park.

Semenyo's crucial goal came in the 86th minute, where he connected with a cross from Dango Ouattara to reduce the deficit.

Bournemouth's comeback was then completed with injury-time goals from Lewis Cook and Luis Sinisterra, sealing a remarkable win for the Cherries.

Earlier in the match, Everton took a two-goal lead through Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored in quick succession just after the break.

However, Bournemouth's persistence, driven by Semenyo's energetic play, paid off late in the game.

Since the departure of Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspurs, Semenyo has emerged as Bournemouth's attacking focal point, proving instrumental in their unbeaten start to the new campaign, which includes two draws and a victory.

Semenyo is now set to join the Ghana national team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger, flying out on Monday.