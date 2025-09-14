1 hour ago

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo proved decisive once more as Bournemouth secured a 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries, buoyed by back-to-back league wins, started with purpose and were rewarded in the 18th minute when Alex Scott slotted home from a clever Semenyo assist. The home side held their narrow advantage into the break despite mounting pressure from the Seagulls.

Brighton responded strongly after halftime and found their equaliser just three minutes into the restart. Japanese forward Kaoru Mitoma rose highest to meet Yankuba Minteh’s pinpoint cross, nodding past Neto to level the contest.

But the day belonged to Semenyo. The Black Stars forward coolly converted a VAR-awarded penalty in the 61st minute to restore Bournemouth’s lead and ultimately seal all three points.

The goal was Semenyo’s third in four league matches, underlining his growing influence under manager Andoni Iraola. Bournemouth’s victory lifts them to nine points from their opening four games, maintaining their strong start to the campaign.

The Ghanaian international has now reached a whopping five goal involvements in four Premier League games this season, scoring three of the goals and notching two assists to his name. His performance in the opening month of the season earned him a spot in the Player of the Month Award nominees but such feat eluded him and was given to Everton new signing, Jack Grealish.