Reggae-dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku has taken a swipe at musicians who claim they are not interested in winning awards, describing such statements as disingenuous.

Speaking to Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, the ‘Wo’ hitmaker argued that every artiste desires recognition, and awards remain one of the highest forms of validation in the music industry.

“Any artiste who says they don’t do music for awards is lying. Awards bring joy and make fans proud. It’s a recognition of your hard work. When you win, it means the music you planted has borne fruit. If you don’t, then maybe what you sowed failed to be harvested,” he said.

Ras Kuuku stressed that awards set artistes apart from their peers and drive them to improve their craft.

“Those who say they don’t want awards are the same ones who love comparisons. Awards set you apart. If you’re an artiste, whether legendary or not, and you’ve never won a TGMA, then there’s something wrong,” he said.

He also revealed that many artistes are deeply affected when their work goes unrecognized, noting that some “cry in private” after losing out on awards.

The musician described his own awards as a source of pride and fulfilment, urging the industry to value platforms such as the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA). He said these recognitions inspire artistes to work harder and deepen their bond with fans.