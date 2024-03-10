6 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has paid a glowing tribute to the late Ejisu MP, Dr. John Kumah who passed on in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Dr. Adomako Kissi in his tribute said Hon. John Kumah was a loyal friend to him and that je would miss him everyday.

He described the late John Kumah as “brightest, very decent, and sincere”, saying it was a blessing meeting him.

Read the full tribute below:

Tribute to John A. Kumah

From Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, MP Anyaa Sowutuom

For “all flesh is like grass and all its glory like the flower of grass. The grass withers, and the flowers falls.” - 1 Peter 1:24

John, I will be missing you every day. John was a true and loyal friend to me and many people. He nurtured friendship with his generous and giving soul. He showed me how setbacks can strengthen us all. To me he was one of the brightest, very decent, and sincere. It was a blessing knowing him, a great and noble man. He strongly believed that it was important to give back to the community and country.

He taught many how to be a man of dignity, and kindness. He was always busy, a man of constant motion. The future was very bright and hopeful, and we were both very optimistic. This is a man who put his needs on hold for others and was so tolerant and unjudgmental. He held true to important values like family and faith in God. We will miss a brother from Ejisu, a father to many, a son of the land, a man of courage and a powerful public servant. May the Lord keep him safe and well. God bless his family and keep them strong.