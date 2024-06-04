4 hours ago

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Kofi Asare, has asserted that people who want to become teachers in Ghana should not be allowed to take the teacher licensure exams more than once.

According to him, candidates who fail the licensure exams should not be allowed to take it again because they probably are not cut out to be teachers.

He pointed out that the exams do not only assess academic skills and subject content knowledge, but also literacy skills.

He said that if a prospective teacher cannot read and write good English on their first attempt at the exams, that person is probably not qualified.

"Once you demonstrate the incapacity to read and write or demonstrate low proficiency in the English Language, that should be it. You cannot learn English in tertiary education, so that should be the end.

"... it is non-negotiable. We shouldn't allow them to even write it for a second time," he is quoted as having said during an interview on Joy FM's Super Morning Show.

Kofi Asare, however, noted that persons who struggle with academics or particular subjects should be given a second chance to take the exams.

He urged Ghanaians to accept the teacher licensure exams, saying that it will help improve the standards of teaching in the country's public and private schools.

"So that we uphold the standard or improve the standard of the teacher and teaching in our schools, both public and private. So everyone should embrace the teacher licensure initiative because our children are those who will stand to benefit," he explained.