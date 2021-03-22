2 hours ago

Sarah Adwoa Safo is the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Following the drowning incident that occurred in Apam about two weeks ago, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo on Sunday, March 21, 2021, led a team of professionals from the Ghana Psychological Association and the Mental Health Authority, to visit the bereaved families.

The visit was to offer psychosocial support to the survivors and the bereaved family members.

The team of professionals comprised psychologists, psychiatrists and nurses.

The team will spend one week in Apam providing professional counseling to the survivors and bereaved families.

The Minister was also accompanied by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Dr. Afisah Zakariah, the Ag. Director for the Department of Social Welfare, Dr. Comfort Asare and the Acting Director for the Department of Children, Mrs. Florence Ayisi Quartey.

Below here are pictures from the visit: