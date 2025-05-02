6 days ago

The President of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC), Mr. Samson Deen, on Friday, May 2, 2025, paid a high-level courtesy call on His Excellency Ifedayo Adeoye, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

The meeting provided a strategic platform for the two leaders to discuss critical initiatives aimed at advancing the development and promotion of para sports across the African continent. Among the key highlights of their dialogue were updates on upcoming AfPC programs, including:

• The inaugural West African Para Games, to be hosted in Nigeria,

• The AfPC General Assembly, and

• The Open Para Championship, scheduled for November 2025 in Accra.

Mr. Deen also used the occasion to respectfully request the High Commissioner’s assistance in facilitating a second meeting between the African Paralympic Committee and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. The proposed meeting would provide an opportunity to brief Her Excellency on pending AfPC programs and solicit her continued support.

It is worth noting that in 2023, Her Excellency Senator Tinubu was named the Grand Patron of the African Paralympic Games and Para Sports, a position that mandates her leadership in rallying other African First Ladies to champion disability sports and social inclusion across the continent.

In his response, High Commissioner Adeoye warmly welcomed the AfPC delegation and expressed his deep alignment with the values of the Paralympic Movement. He commended Mr. Deen’s visionary leadership and reaffirmed his full support for AfPC initiatives. The High Commissioner also noted that the First Lady remains deeply committed to championing causes that benefit women and marginalized populations and affirmed she would be more than willing to meet the African delegation.