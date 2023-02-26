41 minutes ago

The Founder and Leader of All People's Congress Dr Hassan Ayariga has pledged to convince Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu to contest on the ticket of the party as a Parliamentary Candidate if he declares his intention to contest.

"Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu is a good friend, businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist who I knew and admired for some years now. I only know him as a businessman and if he declares to contest as a parliamentary candidate at the Ayawaso North Constituency I will advise him not to go for both NDC and NPP because Ghanaians are tired of the two parties".

According to Dr Hassan Ayariga, his political party is ready to welcome Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu anytime and anyway.

He added that APC as a political party is for the youth so should Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu decide to join them it will benefit him most".

"Alhaji Salamu Amadu is a very young man who has made a very good record for himself. He has employed many youths from the Zongo Communities. As a young man very vibrant who is and good, we in the APC are saying that we are going to support him to become the Parliamentary Candidate to win the seat to change the face of Ghana and for that matter the Ayawaso North Constituency".

Dr Hassan Ayariga in an interview with Accra-based Hot FM added that Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu is investing huge sums of money in the housing sector and believe that the philosophy of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu is the solution to the huge housing deficits we are currently facing as a Country.

Dr Ayariga added that the 2024 General Elections will have nothing to do with both the NPP and NDC.

"You see what is happening in Nigeria currently, the APC and Hassan Ayariga will repeat the same thing in 2024. In Shaa Allah, we shall become the third force in Ghana".