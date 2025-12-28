9 hours ago

More than a year after the sudden death of former Ejisu Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, his widow, Apostle Lilian Kumah, has publicly addressed criticism surrounding her decision to remarry, insisting that her new marriage is rooted in faith, healing, and the emotional needs of her family rather than public expectation.

Dr John Kumah passed away on March 7, 2024, at the age of 45, a loss that sent shockwaves through the political landscape.

Known for his energetic service, economic advocacy, and close relationship with his constituents, his death triggered nationwide mourning.

Tributes poured in from political leaders, colleagues, and ordinary citizens, many of whom also expressed sympathy for his young family, especially his wife, Lilian, who suddenly found herself navigating grief under intense public scrutiny.

For months after his passing, Lilian Kumah kept a low public profile, focusing on her children, ministry, and personal healing.

However, following her private wedding to Samuel Aryeequaye on December 19, 2025, social media reaction has been mixed, with some critics questioning the timing of her remarriage.

In response, the preacher and now Mrs Aryeequaye has broken her silence, offering a deeply personal account of her journey from grief to renewal.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service after the wedding, Apostle Lilian revealed that her decision to remarry was not rushed or careless but emerged from a season of intense prayer, reflection, and emotional struggle.

She disclosed that her children, still grieving their father, prayed alongside her, asking God to provide a man who would comfort, protect, and support their family in her husband’s absence.

According to her, loneliness after her husband’s death was profound, but she made a conscious decision not to allow pain to immobilise her life or derail her purpose.

“Forward ever, backward never,” she said, describing a personal philosophy that guided her healing process.

She explained that while grief was unavoidable, remaining trapped in sorrow was not an option for someone with responsibilities to her children, her ministry, and her wider calling.

Addressing widespread speculation, Lilian Kumah clarified that she did not know her new husband prior to their first encounter.

She said they met unexpectedly during a business-related visit to church, stressing that there was no prior relationship or connection.

She described the encounter as “love at first sight,” which she believes was divinely orchestrated in response to prayers offered by herself, her children, and her pastoral team after the first anniversary of Dr Kumah’s death

She was also emphatic that Samuel Aryeequaye is not a replacement for her late husband.

“No one can substitute John Kumah,” she stated, explaining that her remarriage does not erase her love, memories, or respect for the man she lost.

Instead, she described her new husband as a companion God has given her for a new phase of life—someone to walk with her, support her vision, and help raise her children.

The wedding itself was a private affair, attended by close family members, friends, and church associates.

Images and videos that later surfaced online showed Lilian Kumah dressed in a striking corseted Kente gown, drawing attention for her youthful appearance and confident demeanour.

The ceremony also gained emotional depth with the visible support of her children, particularly her daughter, Huldah Boatemaa Kumah, whose presence was widely interpreted as a sign of family unity and acceptance.

Despite ongoing debates on social media, many Ghanaians have rallied behind Lilian Kumah, commending her honesty and courage in confronting grief publicly while choosing happiness again.

Others see her story as a broader reflection of the pressures placed on widows in public life, where personal decisions are often judged through moral, cultural, or emotional lenses.