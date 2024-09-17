2 hours ago

Founder and leader of Actions People’s Party,Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah has joined the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) protest against the Electoral Commission (EC) in Kumasi today.

The leadership of the NDC ordered all its regional offices to protest after raising concerns over alleged discrepancies in the 2024 voter register.

NDC raised concerns when it was furnished with the provisional voters register, stating there were a lot of discrepancies, including bloating of the electoral role in some of the polling stations, which it said formed parts of the EC’s attempts to rig the December 7 polls to favour the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party is also calling for a forensic audit of the register, which it said will enhance the credibility of the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah as to why he joined the protest, he revealed that he shares the same sentiment with the NDC, indicating that the register is not credible and it must be audited.

These and other foregoing characters compelled the Action People’s Party to withdraw from election 2024 contest.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.