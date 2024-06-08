1 hour ago

Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has sought the intervention of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Ashanti Regional Minister in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Kofi Job, a road contractor.

Appiah Stadium, a serial caller affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is accused of making defamatory statements against Kofi Job, a Kumasi-based road contractor.

Kofi Job is demanding GHC 5 million in damages and a retraction of the alleged false statements.

In a bid to resolve the matter amicably, Appiah Stadium has appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, and the Ashanti Regional Minister to intervene in the lawsuit.

He hopes to utilize their esteemed offices to facilitate a settlement and avoid a prolonged legal battle.

This development highlights the respect and influence commanded by Otumfuo and the Regional Minister in the Ashanti Region.

The outcome of their intervention may set a precedent for alternative dispute resolution in Ghana, showcasing the importance of traditional and governmental mediation in legal matters.

Appiah Stadium ambushed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Kumasi Golf Park during the Green Ghana Day tree planting exercise after he had finished playing golf in the morning.