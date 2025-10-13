8 hours ago

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects, Solomon Opoku and Collins Aboagye, in connection with the alleged robbery and murder of 20-year-old Kofi Mensah at Tweapease-Aboo in the Ashanti Region.

The arrests followed intelligence-led operations after the incident, which was reported on October 6, 2025, by the local Assembly Member, Francis Appiah. According to the police, Kofi Mensah was attacked, murdered, and his Haojin motorbike was stolen by the assailants.

Just four days later, Solomon Opoku was apprehended at Council Quarters in Obuasi while attempting to sell the stolen motorbike. Further investigations led to the arrest of Collins Aboagye, who was located at Kokotesua, also in Obuasi.

Both suspects have confessed to the crime and have been arraigned in court. The Ashanti South Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining safety across the region. Authorities are also urging citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to assist in crime prevention efforts.