14 hours ago

Ghanaian musician Dennis Anane, popularly known as Archipalago or Palago Mufaso, has made a significant impact in the music industry with his double nomination at the 2025 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEA USA).

The event is scheduled to take place on September 27, 2025, at the Avenue Event Space in South Hackensack, New Jersey.

Nomination Categories

Archipalago has been nominated for two prestigious categories: Entertainer of the Year and Artiste of the Year.

These nominations are a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. With his energetic live performances and catchy music, Archipalago has built a loyal fan base, known as the Palago Nation.

Recent Music Releases

Archipalago’s recent singles, “Land Baron” and “Abrantie,” have been gaining traction and are being hailed as potential instant hits.

These releases have further solidified his position in the Ghanaian music scene, showcasing his unique style and artistry.

Performance

In addition to his nominations, Archipalago will take the stage to perform, promising an electrifying show that showcases his signature energy and stage presence.

This performance is expected to be a highlight of the event, which will celebrate Ghana’s rich highlife music heritage with live band performances.

Entertainment Awards USA

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates excellence in Ghanaian and African entertainment.

The ceremony will kick off at 6:00 PM and feature live performances, awards, and tributes to influential artists.

This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable night, honoring the legacy of live music and its enduring influence on African artistry.