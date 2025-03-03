1 day ago

While electric vehicles are seen as a greener alternative to diesel cars, new research suggests they may pose unexpected health risks due to brake dust and tire pollution.

The Hidden Health Risks of Electric Vehicles

Electric cars are often hailed as a solution to global warming and urban air pollution. With zero tailpipe emissions, they promise cleaner air and a sustainable future. However, new studies suggest that electric vehicles (EVs) may not be as environmentally friendly as they seem.

While discussions around EVs usually focus on emissions from electricity generation or carbon footprints in manufacturing, another issue is gaining attention—local air pollution caused by brake dust and tire wear.

Brake Dust: A Toxic Threat?

Electric vehicles are equipped with regenerative braking, which should, in theory, reduce traditional brake pad use. However, due to their significantly heavier weight compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, EVs generate more brake dust when they do use their brakes.

A study conducted by scientists at the University of Southampton in the UK analyzed how different types of brake pads affect lung health. Researchers tested four types of brake pads, including semi-metallic, organic, asbestos-free, and hybrid ceramic varieties.

Surprisingly, the organic, asbestos-free brake pads—often considered a safer alternative—were found to be more harmful to lung health than diesel exhaust particles. This is concerning, as these materials were introduced to replace older brake pads that contained asbestos, a known carcinogen.

The Role of Copper Dust in Air Pollution

The Tire Problem: A Growing Source of Microplastic Pollution

Are Electric Cars Really a Cleaner Alternative?

Asbestos was removed from brake pad formulations due to its link to lung disease, but modern replacements contain copper fibers for thermal conductivity. However, recent findings indicate that copper dust from these brake pads may also contribute to respiratory diseases, including cancer, asthma, and chronic lung conditions.Apart from brake dust, electric vehicles have another major issue—tire wear. Because EVs are heavier than traditional cars, their tires wear down faster, releasing higher amounts of microplastic particles into the environment. These microscopic pollutants can infiltrate water sources and the air, posing significant health risks to humans and wildlife.While EVs reduce carbon emissions, the hidden pollutants they generate raise important questions about their overall environmental impact. Scientists emphasize the need for further research and innovation to develop safer brake and tire materials that mitigate these risks.

As the transition to electric mobility accelerates, understanding and addressing these unintended consequences will be crucial in ensuring a truly sustainable future.