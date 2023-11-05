6 hours ago

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Kodua Frimpong has come under attack for a challenge he has thrown to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kodua, in a submission that the Akan party label on the NPP has forever been expunged, suggested that with the NPP electing a northerner as its flagbearer, it was time the NDC also elected an Akan.

His comment has, however, irked pro-NDC people and others on social media who are pointing to the fact that the NDC has previously elected John Evans Atta Mills, a Fante as its candidate.

"Prof Mills was a presidential candidate and he is an Akan. Afuom intellectuals," one X user wrote.

"Justin Kodua asking the NDC when they will elect an Akan as flag bearer...a General Secretary of the ruling party @Npp does not know that the late Prof.Evans Atta Mills was an Akan.He doesn't know Fante's are Akans," another observed.

What Kodua said:

Speaking at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023 when party faithful gathered for a mini rally after the emergence of Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer, the NPP scribe said history had been made with the outcome of the presidential primary.

“Not long ago someone in this country made a statement, that when it comes to the New Patriotic Party, there is no way a person from the north can ever become a flagbearer of our party.

“But today, what has happened? But today, what has happened? But today, what has happened? But today, what has happened?” he chanted as the crowd shouted “history, history, history.”

Kodua Frimpong continued: “The NPP can no more and never be tagged as an Akan party because today we have a flagbearer who comes from the northern part of the country.

“That shows the national character of the New Patriotic Party. We are waiting to see the day that yaanom will also elect an Akan as presidential candidate,” he added.

See some reactions below:

Bawumia emerges NPP flagbearer