A group of professionals known as 'The Aristocrats' over the week embarked on a health walk from Ayi Mensah tollbooth and ended at the Peduase Lodge at Aburi, in the Eastern Region.

The group, made of dynamic young men aims to offer help to fellow members and ensure brotherliness among themselves.

The health walk was aimed to sensitize the members on the need to adopt healthy lifestyles.

Some personnel from the security services joined the walk to boost the confidence of the members.

After almost 6000 steps on the almost 13 kilometers distance from Ayi Mensah to Peduase, those who gathered were taken through aerobics amidst loud music.

The President of the group, Ohene Dankwah said a lot of excuse duties we recorded every week from both male and female officers from the various clinics hence the need to embark on the health walk.

According to him, embarking on such activities regularly would make officers strong and healthy to enable them to carry out their activities saying, “A healthy mind is a healthy body’’