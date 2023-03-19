4 hours ago

The Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has filed his nomination form to contest the Ellembelle seat for the fifth time.

Armah-Kofi Buah first won the Ellembelle seat in 2008 after kicking out the immediate past NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay, who was then representing the Convention People’s Party in Parliament.

Speaking to Citi News after filling his nomination form at Ayinase which was marked with a massive float by supporters to the Ellembelle NDC office, Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said his motivation to contest the seat again is because the people want him to continue the good works he has been doing in the constituency.

“The last seven years of governance has been a disaster. Almost every development project we’ve tried has come to a stop. I believe that I have earned the right to be in a position to help the District to develop, so that is why I’m running again. Look at the enthusiasm and the support base and I believe the people of Ellembelle want me to continue the good works I have been doing, and I’m proud to serve them,“ he said.

Although two other persons have their posters in town to contest the sitting MP, the Ellembelle NDC constituency Chairman and other executives told Citi News they are supporting Armah-Kofi Buah because of how well he has changed the face of Ellembelle in a positive light since he became an MP.

Source: citifmonline