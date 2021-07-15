1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah is set to celebrate one year anniversary of the Ellembelle Food Bank project that has been feeding the needy, sick, and vulnerable persons in the Ellembelle District.

The former Minister for Petroleum, who launched the initiative a year ago, explained that the bank has rushed to support fire and flood victims, orphanages, and children under 5 on its Child Health and Nutritional Program.

The facility has also served the youth in various apprenticeship and vocational skills trainees who find it difficult to feed themselves as well as individuals in extreme need of food especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, one important reason for the continuation of the initiative which happens tomorrow, 16th July, 2021 is the overwhelming feedback from beneficiaries since it commenced.

“This is why we must pat ourselves on the back for a great first year and recommit ourselves to target 12,000 beneficiaries this year because no one should go hungry” he stressed.

Mr. Buah is hopeful that the initiative will motivate others to do same in the country and beyond the continent.

