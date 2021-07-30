1 hour ago

Twelve suspected armed robbers stormed the premises of Ghana Power Generation Company at the Tema Freezones Enclave on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, to engage in robbery.

The twelve suspected robbers, armed with pump-action guns and machetes, blocked the inner perimeter of GPGC.

GPGC had been in the Ghanaian media recently, following the award of $134 million judgment it secured against the Republic of Ghana for termination of an Emergency Power Purchase agreement it signed with Ghana for the procurement of 107MW power.

A statement from Tema Regional Police Command, which confirmed the incident, said the Kpone District Police Patrol team received a distress call at about 23:30 hours on Wednesday.

The statement said the team immediately responded to the call and on arrival at the scene, were met with sporadic gunfire from the suspected robbery gang who was attempting to flee.

“After carefully studying from where the gunshots were coming, the police team returned fire which hit a member of the gang, who was wielding a sharp machete, while the other members succeeded to abscond,” the statement said.

According to the statement, “Police then rushed the injured suspect to the Police Hospital for medical attention but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival by a Medical Doctor.”

The body had subsequently been deposited at the hospital’s morgue awaiting autopsy and further investigations into the incident.

“Police continue to urge the public for pieces of information on suspected criminals and assure informants of their utmost and total confidentiality,” the statement concluded.

Source: Energynewsafrica.com