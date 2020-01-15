49 minutes ago

A group of armed robbers last Friday January 10, invaded the premises of the Electoral Commission (EC) and Ghana Water Company in Winneba and made away with laptops and unspecified amounts of money from the two offices.

Narrating the story to the Ghana News Agency on Monday at Winneba, Chief Superintendent Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor in charge of the Winneba Police Command said, a report was made to the station that at about 0100 hours on January 10.

He said four masked armed men now at large, with pistols and other dangerous weapons sneaked into the premises of the Effutu Municipal Office, managed to grab the security man at gunpoint and tied his hands behind him with electrical wires.

According to him, they also removed his shirt and covered his mouth with it, broke into the office of the Officer in Charge of the Effutu Municipal EC, took away a laptop, cash in an envelope, damaged a concrete safe which was locked, but could not found any money in it.

Chief Superintendent Adjirakor said after robbing the EC office, they scale a wall which separated the EC and the Water Company office blocks, tied the hands of security man on duty, damaged the main doors and went into the offices.

He said there they took away two laptops belonging to the Manager and an unspecified amount of money and escaped.

Chief Supt. Adjirakor said no arrest had been made so far but investigations were on going and urged the public to volunteer information to assist the police to apprehend the robbers.