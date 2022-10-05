6 hours ago

Rockhill Chapel founder, Dr. Sonnie Badu, has reacted to the viral video in which a man was captured rigorously assaulting a baby.

In the said video, which has been making rounds on the internet, the unidentified man ruthlessly flogged the baby, while he helplessly cried in the video.

The ‘barbaric’ nature of the abuse has since sparked fury among social media users who have drawn the attention of the police.

Sonnie Badu, who also seems disgusted by the act, has waded into this conversation.

The US-based Ghanaian pastor has called for the arrest of all persons involved, including those who sat aloof and watched the incident happen.

“I can’t play the full video as I'm already full of tears. Please arrest all three men! The one abusing the child, the one videoing it, and the one sitting down," he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the police have responded to the several calls while stating that efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested, and rescue the child.

The institution has also announced a reward of GH₵2,000 for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the male adult involved in the act.