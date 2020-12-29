7 minutes ago

English-born Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey has emerged as a target for Arsenal who are planning ahead to life without Hector Bellerin.

The former Chelsea full back has been in inspirational form for Brighton this season in the English Premier League with the youngster's form attracting a lot of interest.

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a potential return to Barcelona where it all started and Arsenal have identified the speedy Lamptey as replacement.

The Gunners believe they could lose Bellerin to the Catalan club, with manager Mikel Arteta having already persuaded the 25-year-old to stay in north London amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The Premier League club are targeting Tariq Lamptey, who has impressed for Brighton, as a replacement if Bellerin were to depart. The England under-21 full-back has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Arsenal are currently struggling in the English Premier League and picked up their first win in 7 games against Chelsea on Boxing Day.