Arsenal have completed the signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in a £67.5m deal on a four-year contract with the option of a further year.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder will wear the club’s iconic No. 10 shirt, previously donned by legends such as Dennis Bergkamp, Mesut Özil, Robin van Persie, Jack Wilshere, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Tottenham Hotspur believed they had reached an agreement with both Palace and Eze earlier in the week. However, Arsenal reignited their long-standing pursuit of the England international and moved swiftly to close the deal after Kai Havertz suffered an injury. While Havertz’s absence played a part, sources say Arsenal had always viewed Eze as a top target due to his versatility across midfield and the forward line.

Spurs had explored including Richarlison in a potential deal for Eze, which would have opened up space to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford. However, with Newcastle also chasing Wissa, Spurs’ plan quickly unraveled as Arsenal finalized terms with Eze.

Arsenal gaffer, Mikel Arteta relished the signing of Eze as a hard working player who will bring lots of energy into the team:

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.

"His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon.”

Arsenal had been laying the groundwork for a move since June, when they studied the conditions of a deal and held early talks with the player’s representatives. The Gunners were always confident of landing Eze, who has spoken openly about his childhood support for the club and his past connection to Arsenal’s academy.

Eze is expected to provide Mikel Arteta with an extra layer of creativity and flexibility, capable of playing on the left, centrally, or even on the right.