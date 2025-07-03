1 hour ago

English Premier League side Arsenal have completed the signing of English winger, Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

North London side, Arsenal on Friday, July 18 2025 confirmed the capture of 23 year old winger, Noni Madueke from Chelsea in a deal worth around £48M plus £4M in add-ons, a deal that sees him ply his trade until June 2030 with the Gunners.

The former Tottenham youth star joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, where he spent five years, rising through the youth ranks until the breakout season where he returned to he city of birth, London with Chelsea.

The return to North London marks a significant step for the English international as he looks to experience a new life in his newes adventure with Arsenal.

Noni at his time with Chelsea was a good addition to the very young squad but struggled to find a starting spot in the squad in games, rendering him an unlikely choice for games in competitions.

He featured in 92 games for Chelsea in all competitions and notched 20 goals and 9 assists during his two-year stint with the World Champions. Noni featured in the newly formulated FIFA Club World Cup tournament, playing in five games for Chelsea and missing out on the final as he was in talks with Arsenal.

In September 2024, he made his national team debut for the Three Lions of England and has since gone on to make six additional appearances for the 1966 World Cup winners.

The club took to their social media platform to announce the signing of the English international.

“We’re delighted to announce that England international Noni Madueke has joined us on a long-term contract.”

“Noni joins our group with familiar England teammates and other players he knows. He will be made to feel at home straight away.”

“His arrival will really improve our squad - we’re all thrilled to have him here. From all of us, welcome Noni and welcome to your family.”

“Noni will wear the number 20 shirt, and due to his playing commitments in the Club World Cup this summer, will join up with the squad in early August after our Asia tour.”

Five days after the tournament final, the 23 year old has been confirmed a new player for Arsenal and has joined the growing list of players who have thronged from Chelsea to Arsenal with the likes of Petr Cech, Willian Borges, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Kepa, David Luiz, Raheem Sterling among others