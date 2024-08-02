13 hours ago

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is on the brink of joining French club Marseille following an enhanced offer from the Ligue 1 side.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Nketiah has reached an agreement with Marseille regarding personal terms.

Arsenal had previously informed Nketiah that he could explore other options this summer due to the uncertainty of his playing time with the Gunners.

Despite his initial desire to remain in London, where Crystal Palace was among his potential suitors, Nketiah has been swayed by Marseille's proposal.

According to TEAMtalk’s Fraser Gillan, Brighton has made a new bid of £26 million, including £3 million in add-ons, for Nketiah.

However, Marseille’s attractive financial package and the prospect of joining notable players such as Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have made the French club the preferred destination.

The transfer is described as "imminent," with all parties working diligently to finalize the deal promptly. Nketiah’s move to Marseille is expected to be completed in the coming days, marking a significant step in his career.