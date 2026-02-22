Arsenal produced a commanding display to beat fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in a pulsating north London derby, extending their lead at the top of the table to five points.
Victory at Tottenham’s home ground moves Arsenal onto 61 points, five clear of Manchester City, who sit on 56 with a game in hand as the title race intensifies.
The breakthrough came in the 33rd minute when Eberechi Eze fired Arsenal ahead, silencing the home crowd with a composed finish. Tottenham responded almost immediately, as Randal Kolo Muani struck two minutes later to level the score at 1-1.
But Arsenal regained control just after the restart. Viktor Gyökeres restored the visitors’ lead in the 46th minute, finishing clinically to put Mikel Arteta’s side back in front.
Eze then grabbed his second of the evening on 61 minutes, capping a flowing Arsenal move and giving the league leaders breathing space. With Tottenham pushing forward in search of a way back, Arsenal struck again deep into stoppage time, as Gyökeres completed the scoring in the 94th minute to seal a comprehensive victory.
The result not only delivers bragging rights in north London but also tightens Arsenal’s grip on the title race. While Manchester City still have a game in hand, Arsenal have laid down a marker with a statement win in one of the season’s biggest fixtures.
