5 hours ago

Michelle Agyemang, one of the brightest young talents in English women’s football, has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025/26 season after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during England’s 3–0 friendly win over Australia at Pride Park.

The 19-year-old forward, currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, was stretchered off in visible pain following an awkward landing midway through the match.

In a statement released on Thursday, Arsenal confirmed:

“Michelle Agyemang suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury… She will miss the remainder of the 2025–26 season.”

The club added that they are working closely with Brighton to develop a treatment and recovery programme, while the England FA pledged full support during her rehabilitation.

Agyemang’s Response

Posting on Instagram, the teenager shared:

“Disappointed that results show a torn ACL. Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before.”

Her message reflects the resilience and determination that made her a standout prospect, with fans and teammates rallying behind her.

Agyemang’s injury is a major blow to both club and country, but her talent, mindset, and support system suggest she’ll return even stronger.