1 hour ago

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is in Ghana for holidays as all major leagues are on break till after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He was met at the Kotoka International Airport by a large entourage from Women's Premier League side Ridge City Football Club Women.

Had things been different, perhaps Nketiah may have been in Qatar with the Black Stars but he decided against switching nationality.

Nobody in history has scored more goals for England’s U21 side than Nketiah's 16 efforts, but it is obvious there is no clear pathway to the Three Lions, and may have to look elsewhere.

Initially, the striker gave the Ghana FA the green light to begin his nationality switch but ultimately had a change of heart and will now have to watch the World Cup from his couch instead of being on the pitch for the country of his parents.

The 22-year-old Nketiah was born in Lewisham- England to Ghanaian parents but currently plays for the English U-21 where he has 17 caps with 16 goals at that level but is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions.

Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams all switched nationality to represent the Black Stars of Ghana.