3 hours ago

Officials from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) have resumed negotiations with Arsenal to secure the services of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Last year, Partey was linked with moves to various clubs including Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Juventus, but no deal materialized at the time.

PIF officials are reportedly offering Partey a substantial contract to lure him to the Saudi Pro League. Despite this interest from Saudi Arabia, recent reports have also linked Partey with a potential move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Partey, now 30 years old, has a contract with Arsenal that runs until June 2025 and it is unlikely to be extended.

Arsenal, having signed Partey from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020, are now open to offers ranging between £20 million and £25 million for the midfielder.

The Ghanaian midfielder's 2023-24 season was marked by injuries, limiting him to just 16 appearances across all competitions due to hamstring and groin issues.

Despite this, Partey recently captained Ghana to victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

As negotiations continue, Partey's potential move to Saudi Arabia represents a significant development in his career trajectory, with Arsenal poised to evaluate offers in the upcoming transfer window.