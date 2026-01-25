1 hour ago

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal paid the price for a lapse in control after suffering a damaging 3–2 defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Arsenal manager was quick to credit the visitors, but did not shy away from criticising his own side’s performance as the Gunners let their grip on the game slip against Michael Carrick’s team.

Arsenal had started brightly and appeared to be in command early on, but United grew into the contest and struck decisively through goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha to complete an impressive comeback in north London.

The result tightens the Premier League title race, leaving Arsenal just four points clear of second-placed Manchester City and raising fresh questions about their consistency at a crucial stage of the season.

Speaking after the match, Arteta acknowledged that his side failed to maintain the standards required against a well-organised United team.

“Credit to Manchester United. We were not at our best,” he said.

“We started with total control, scored a goal, but after that, we gave the ball away so many times in dangerous areas. We started to lose control and dominance.”

United capitalised ruthlessly on those errors, growing in confidence as Arsenal struggled to regain their rhythm. Despite late pressure from the hosts, the visitors held firm to claim all three points.

For Arteta, the defeat serves as a warning as the title race intensifies. With City closing in and momentum shifting quickly in the Premier League, Arsenal will know that small lapses like those against United could prove costly in the weeks ahead.