A new study reveals that Google's AI-generated search summaries are cutting traffic to news portals by up to 80%, raising alarm among publishers and prompting legal complaints to UK competition regulators.

The AI Disruption: News Portals Sound the Alarm

News publishers are raising red flags over a growing crisis in the digital media landscape. A surge in-generated search summaries is being blamed for a steep decline in traffic to news portals, threatening the financial lifeblood of journalism in the digital age.

According to a report by The Guardian, industry leaders now consider AI-driven search results—particularly Google’s new “AI Overviews”—an existential risk. The summaries, which provide users with quick answers directly at the top of search pages, may be drastically reducing the need to click on original news sources.

Artificial Intelligence Displacing Traditional News Traffic

At the core of the controversy is the way Google's AI Overviews present information. Instead of directing users to external websites, AI-generated snippets summarise relevant data directly on the search results page, pushing traditional web links further down and out of immediate visibility.

A recent study by UK analytics firm Authoritas paints a bleak picture for media companies. According to the data, websites that once held the coveted top spot in Google’s search rankings could lose up to 79% of their traffic for specific search queries when AI summaries are introduced.

This significant drop in traffic doesn't just affect visibility—it threatens ad revenue, reader engagement, and ultimately, the sustainability of digital newsrooms.

Legal Scrutiny: Complaints Filed Against Google AI Overviews

The findings have now triggered legal action. The research has been submitted to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) as part of a complaint alleging anti-competitive behaviour by Google.

Media publishers argue that by delivering AI-generated content without attribution or direct links, Google is effectively siphoning off value created by original reporting.

In response, a Google spokesperson dismissed the study’s conclusions, labelling them “inaccurate” and based on “flawed assumptions and outdated data.” They added that the sample of search queries used by Authoritas did not represent the full range of user behaviour that typically drives traffic to news sites.

The Existential Question Facing News Portals

The backlash from publishers highlights a deep unease about the growing role of. While AI may offer speed and convenience for users, it also presents a stark challenge to traditional publishing models that depend on search engine visibility.

Critics argue that if AI continues to dominate how news is discovered, it could lead to a future where journalism is devalued, and original sources struggle to survive in a digital ecosystem increasingly controlled by algorithms.

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of News Access

The warning is clear: Artificial Intelligence is destroying news portals or at the very least, threatening to dismantle the infrastructure they rely on. As Google and other tech giants continue to integrate AI into everyday search, the pressure is mounting on regulators to intervene before irreparable damage is done to the journalism industry.

The debate is far from over, but one thing is certain how we access and engage with news is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and the outcome will shape the future of information itself.