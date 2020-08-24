39 minutes ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach Bashir Hayford has cautioned the club against partaking in the CAF Champions League.

He says the club is ill prepared since there has been no football in the country since the middle of March when restrictions where placed on football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was quizzed about the club's potential participartion in next year's CAF Champions League in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM.

“This is not the right time to ask questions why Kotoko should go to Africa or not?”

“I will prefere if Kotoko could postpone this Africa to Next season because we are not in normal times.”

“I will support Kotoko for the 2021 Africa if they will play”

According to the coach the club is not prepared as they will need at least three months to prepare for next the CAF Champions League.

“We aren't prepared because its been a while since we played football and such competition you need at least three months to prepare well for Africa.”

He says speaking as a technical person Kotoko is not ready.

“I'm speaking from the technical point of view and I think they are not prepared”

“Our concern is Kotoko to go to Africa and come out with success which will bring joy to both management and Supporters” he concluded.