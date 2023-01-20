1 hour ago

Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has quit the NPP Government after tendering in his resignation letter to the President.

Alan's resignation is coming at a time the the governing NPP is under severe pressure and strategising to revive the economy, and the timing of his resignation has been questioned by many, who have reacted to the news on social media.

Credible sources close to the Trade Minister say he tendered his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo yesterday (Thursday, Jan 5, 2023.)

Alan's ambition to contest the upcoming NPP flagbearership is an open secret, but with the NPP yet to announce dates for the process, his resignation from government, at a time all senior Ministers are expected to assist the President and the NPP Government to revive the economy, which has showed signs of improvement, is curious.

Reacting to the news on several social media portals of media organisations who have carried the news, a significant number of contributors linked his resignation to his personal flagbearership ambition, and have slammed the Trade Minister for pursuing a selfish agenda, rather than staying in government and contributing to the economic revival process.

Many political watchers and NPP faithful would not be surprised by the resignation of Alan from government, as he has in the past, resigned from both government and the NPP before.

Prior to the 2007 NPP Presidential primaries, he resigned from President Kufuor's government with other Ministers who contested.

And after the primaries, where Nana Akufo-Addoh emerged victorious, Alan resigned from the NPP as a member and staged a comeback later.

Alan's goodwill in the NPP party appeared to have been hit by his 2007 resignation from the party, as he performed poorly in subsequent flagbearership contests in 2010 and 2014.

With another sudden resignation, which is being interpreted as ill-timed, only time will tell how the NPP faithful would respond to it at the primaries, should he contest.