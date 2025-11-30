42 minutes ago

As preparations gather momentum for the 2025 Obour Dwan Festival, the Chief of Asamankese, Osabarima Adu Darko III, has appealed to residents, particularly the youth, to prioritize peace, unity, and responsible behaviour throughout the celebrations.

Addressing the community in the Lower West Akyem Municipality, the chief cautioned that festive periods, especially those involving entertainment activities, can easily trigger tensions if not properly managed. He therefore urged young people to stay away from conflicts and instead direct their energy toward initiatives that promote development and protect the cultural values of the festival.

Supporting the chief’s appeal, the Kyedomhemaa of Asamankese, Nana Dansoa Amamaah, also called for calm and unity during a community health walk held on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

She described the walk as a meaningful way to launch the festival activities and praised the youth for their impressive turnout.

She expressed confidence that with collective discipline and cooperation, this year’s Obour Dwan Festival would be peaceful, colourful, and enjoyable for residents and visitors alike.

The 2025 Obour Dwan Festival is expected to draw a large crowd to Asamankese, featuring traditional ceremonies, cultural performances, and various entertainment activities.