18 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan stirred controversy on January 2, 2025, with an emotional outburst on Instagram.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 50 goals in 119 appearances, revisited the infamous penalty miss against Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

In a scathing post, Gyan branded some of his Black Stars teammates as “cowards” for not stepping up to take the decisive penalty in extra time.

He defended his decision to take the penalty, emphasizing his bravery amidst what he described as his teammates' hesitation.

“When the penalty miss happened, I was getting abused and called names because others said I should have left it to others. Why didn't the others step forward to take it? They were afraid. Cowards. I will say it. They are cowards,” Gyan stated.

He also addressed speculation that he deliberately missed the penalty, dismissing such claims as baseless and offensive.

“How could anyone even suggest that I missed the penalty against Uruguay on purpose? How? For what exactly?” Gyan wrote, expressing his frustration over the lingering accusations.

The penalty miss, which occurred after Luis Suárez’s infamous handball, denied Ghana a historic semi-final berth, leaving Gyan at the center of both national pride and heartbreak.

Gyan remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated footballers, having represented the country at three consecutive World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014). However, his comments have reignited debates about that defining moment in Ghanaian football history.