14 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to provide more detailed explanations about their proposed 24-hour economy policy, urging the party to clarify how they intend to make it feasible and impactful.

During an Instagram live session on Thursday, January 2, Gyan emphasized that elements of a 24-hour economy already exist in Ghana.

He pointed out that sectors like police stations, hospitals, and filling stations currently operate round the clock.

“It already exists. Police stations, hospitals, and filling stations already operate on a 24-hour basis,” Gyan remarked. “If the government says ‘24-hour economy,’ they should focus on improving it. It’s not a new policy.”

The NDC, led by newly-elected President John Mahama, introduced the 24-hour economy policy as part of their manifesto before the 2024 elections.

The policy is described as a deliberate intervention to promote productivity, competitiveness, and sustainable job creation by encouraging businesses to operate on a 24/7 basis, ideally through an 8-hour shift system.

According to the NDC, the policy is anchored on Mahama's vision to create a conducive environment that enables businesses to thrive, generate well-paying jobs, and boost economic activity across the country.

Gyan, who had previously aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was part of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, withdrew from active political engagements ahead of the 2024 elections.

His comments reflect a critical perspective on how such policies should aim to improve existing systems rather than reinvent the wheel.

The former Sunderland striker's remarks add to the growing discussions surrounding the NDC's policy interventions and their potential impact on Ghana’s economy.