2 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has urged the next generation of players to surpass his historic achievements on football’s biggest stage, as he reflected on his enduring legacy at the FIFA World Cup.

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‎Gyan remains Africa’s all-time leading scorer at the World Cup, with six goals, a record he set across appearances from 2006 FIFA World Cup to the 2014 FIFA World Cup. However, the former striker insists he would welcome seeing his milestone eclipsed.

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“For me, records are set to be broken. I count myself lucky to have reached that level, to score six goals in World Cup history, the only African to do so,” he said.

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‎“And yes, the record is there to be broken. I wish this new generation well. One might come up and break the record,” he added.

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‎Gyan’s World Cup journey remains one of the most iconic by an African player, with his goals playing a crucial role in the rise of the Ghana national football team on the global stage. His contributions were particularly significant during Ghana’s historic run to the quarter-finals in 2010, a campaign that captured the imagination of fans across the continent.

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‎More than just numbers, his performances symbolised belief and ambition for a nation eager to compete at the highest level.

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‎As Ghana continues to rebuild and nurture emerging talent ahead of future tournaments, Gyan’s message serves as both a challenge and an inspiration, encouraging a new generation to dream bigger and leave its own mark on the world stage.