17 hours ago

Former Ghana captain and Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan has once again sparked controversy with a fiery Instagram rant on January 2, 2025.

The 39-year-old, who remains Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 50 goals in 119 appearances, expressed frustration over his treatment while representing the national team and accused some individuals of contributing to Ghana's stagnation in football.

“There are evil people in this country. That’s why we can’t win anything because of these people. They have tarnished Ghana’s reputation with dirt,” Gyan wrote, lamenting what he sees as a culture of negativity and disrespect.

The former Sunderland striker also revisited his brief involvement in politics, alleging that his popularity was exploited during Ghana’s election period.

Gyan, who campaigned for the ruling NPP government but later distanced himself, accused political figures of manipulating his fan base for votes.

“They used my popularity as a political tactic to get my fans to vote for them,” he added, reflecting on the experience with disappointment.

Gyan's comments have reignited discussions around the treatment of Ghanaian footballers and the intersection of sports and politics.

While he remains a celebrated figure for his contributions to the Black Stars, including his record-breaking World Cup appearances, his recent remarks highlight lingering tensions surrounding his legacy and his broader frustrations with Ghanaian society.

Despite the backlash, Gyan's achievements on the pitch—playing in three consecutive World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014) and scoring in each tournament—cement his status as a national icon.