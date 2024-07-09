48 minutes ago

Former Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan and his team officially launched the All Regional Games on Saturday, July 6, 2024, marking a significant step forward in the development of sports in the country.

The launch event took place at the iconic Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The All Regional Games aim to serve as a platform for discovering and nurturing talent across various sports disciplines.

The competitions will include football, athletics, volleyball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, boxing, Esports, and arm-wrestling, all held at the regional level.

In the lead-up to the event, anticipation had been building among fans and participants alike.

The launch was attended by numerous dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, and Director General of the National Sports Authority Numekevor Dodzie, demonstrating broad support for the initiative.

The event also featured appearances by entertainment personalities such as comedian Ras Nene (now Dr. Likee) and musicians Fancy Gadam, Guru, and Wendy Shay, who captivated the enthusiastic crowd of hundreds of fans gathered to support Gyan's new venture.

During a press launch in April, Gyan detailed the selection process, explaining that each region will identify top athletes through rigorous trials.

The selected athletes, aged 18 to 23, will then compete against their counterparts from other regions. The dates for the competition are yet to be announced.

The All Regional Games promise to be a pivotal event in Ghana's sports calendar, fostering young talent and providing a springboard for future stars across a range of sports.