It was as if Legon Cities had exorcised their demons by packing out the Jonah in their sinking boat in the shape of the Bosnian trainer Goran Barakteravic but it was dejavu as they drew goalless with a struggling Medeama side.

As they say water is wet and Legon Cities simply cannot get a win as they huffed and puffed for the elusive three points on a night when Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan made his debut for the club.

Both teams are without a win three games into the Ghana Premier League season with Medeama clearly missing a the likes of Prince Opoku- Agyemang and Nana Kofi Babil who have been transferred abroad.

The mauves and yellows created decent chances to have been able to score goals but youngster Ebenezer Ackhabi wasted the numerous chances that fell his way.

Legon Cities who were playing under the instruction of caretaker coach Wahid Mohammed did not offer match except for the enterprising display of former Berekum Chelsea midfielder Jonas Attoquaye who was very impressive for the side.

As the royals desperately searched for the elusive opening goal, they introduced Asamoah Gyan in place of Raphael Ocloo in the 71st minute of the game but to no avail as they two teams shared the spoils.