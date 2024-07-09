1 hour ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he actively lobbied for Ghana's national football team to play their home games at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Gyan, who remains Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, shared that his efforts were driven by his deep affection for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the people of Asanteman.

"Because I love the club, I made sure that we played Ghana matches here," Gyan stated during an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Kumasi has long been regarded as the 'spiritual home' of Ghanaian football, and the Baba Yara Stadium has hosted numerous important matches over the years.

Gyan, who represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups, played a key role in ensuring that the Black Stars frequently played in Kumasi.

After announcing his retirement from football in June 2023, Gyan reflected on his career and contributions to Ghanaian football, including his efforts to bring national team games to Kumasi.

Looking ahead, the Baba Yara Stadium is expected to host the Black Stars' 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, as it is currently the only stadium in Ghana that meets CAF and FIFA criteria.

In these qualifiers, Ghana has been drawn in Group F alongside Angola, Niger, and Sudan.