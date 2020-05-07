1 hour ago

Asamoah Gyan joined Sunderland in the summer of August 2010 for a then transfer record for the Black Cats and most Ghanaians were excited that their compatriot can be seen playing in the adored English Premier League.

Gyan took the Premier League by storm scoring an impressive ten league goals in his first season in English football including a famous third goal in Sunderland's three nil win over Chelsea.

As the new season began in 2011, Asamoah Gyan shocked the whole world as he went on loan to UAE side Al Ain at the peak of his career.

Most people questioned why a player in the peak of his career will abandon the famous English Premier League for the little known UAE Pro-League.

According to the former Black Stars striker, he was forced to leave Sunderland by the club ass they wanted the money from Al Ain.

He says the offer was too good for the club to turn down the deal and they told him they will take care of the supporters If he leaves.

“When a player is performing definitely Clubs will come chasing and the deal from UAE looked very good,” the 34-year old told GTV Sports Plus.

“I was going for one season for 6million pounds and they (Sunderland) were interested because it was good money, they were even pushing for the move because the money involved was good for a loan deal," he added.

He continues:“Personally I was concerned about the fans, about how they will feel and whether they will be happy if I move because I was the top man there, Darren Bent had left so I was their lead man and they liked me.

“But they (Sunderland) told they knew how to deal with the fans and that I should accept the move to UAE.

“I went there and the atmosphere was great and I felt in love with the team and the fans. They treated me well so I decided to stay after my loan deal.”

Ghana's all time top scorer went on to score 128 goals in 88 appearances for Al Ain in two years.