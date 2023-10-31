2 hours ago

An Accra High Court has dissolved the marriage of former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan and his estranged wife Gifty Gyan.

Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan and his wife of 5 years, and fiancée of 11 years have been entangled in the divorce court for the past three years.

Asamoah Gyan met his now former wife Gifty Gyan in 2002 when he was with Liberty Professionals, cohabited, and married her in 2013.

The Court ruled that after a DNA test was conducted, all three children from the marriage are indeed that of Asamoah Gyan.

Among other things, the Court ruled that the former Sunderland player is to pay a monthly maintenance allowance for the upkeep of his three children who will be in the custody of his former wife, with the former football star given reasonable access.

Aside from that, Gyan will also cater for their school fees, medical and dental care, and flight tickets, among other childcare costs.

Gifty Gyan has also been given a fair share of the properties acquired by the couple during the subsistence of the marriage, with Gyan's mansion in the United Kingdom (U.K) and also his four-bedroom house at Spintex all going to his ex-wife.

Among other assets, Gifty Gyan has also been given a luxury BMW vehicle and an Infiniti.

A parcel of land belonging to Asamoah Gyan, located at Prampram and intended for the purpose of a fuel station, has also been awarded to his former wife.

The 37-year-old is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals from 109 matches and had a storied playing career fueled by lucrative transfers to China and the UAE.