The Independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has initiated a Private Members’ Bill seeking to amend the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574) to introduce a comprehensive political campaign financing regime in Ghana.

The bill, presented to the Clerk to Parliament last Wednesday, aims to regulate the sources of campaign funds to ensure transparency, legality and fairness in political competition.

It proposes limits on campaign contributions and expenditure, mandatory financial disclosure and auditing requirements, as well as stronger oversight and enforcement mechanisms involving the Electoral Commission and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

“This framework seeks to restore fairness, curb corruption and enhance public confidence in Ghana’s democratic process,” Mr Frimpong said.

In a statement issued last Tuesday, the MP expressed optimism that the proposed legislation would help sanitise political financing and promote fair competition.

“This will promote openness in political financing, reduce financial barriers to women and youth participation, strengthen enforcement mechanisms, enhance public trust, and reduce corruption and the monetisation of politics,” he stated.

Escalating cost of politics

Mr Frimpong expressed concern that political competition in Ghana is increasingly driven by financial muscle rather than competence, ideas or integrity, effectively excluding women, youth and persons with limited resources from meaningful participation.

“For instance, women held only 15 per cent of parliamentary seats in 2016,” he noted.

He further lamented the rise in corruption and vote-buying, which he attributed to the absence of a clear legal framework regulating campaign finance.

“Allegations during the 2026 New Patriotic Party presidential primary held on January 31, 2026, and the NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary primary contest held on February 7, 2026—now before the Office of the Special Prosecutor—underscore this challenge,” he said.

According to him, the current Political Parties Act lacks the disclosure, auditing and sanction mechanisms required to ensure financial integrity in political campaigns.

Reducing undue influence

Explaining the rationale behind the bill, Mr Frimpong said that globally, more than 180 countries regulate political finance to promote transparency and fair competition.

“According to the International IDEA Political Finance Database (2024) and Transparency International (2023), best practices include limits on private contributions, public funding mechanisms to level the playing field, expenditure caps, disclosure requirements, and independent oversight and enforcement,” he said.

He added that countries such as Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom have adopted such measures to curb corruption and reduce undue influence in politics.

“Ghana’s growing cost of politics makes similar reform both urgent and necessary,” he stressed.

Key proposals

Under the proposed reforms, only Ghanaian citizens and entities registered in Ghana would be permitted to make political contributions, while foreign and anonymous donations would be strictly prohibited.

The bill proposes that individual contributions be capped at GH¢500,000 for presidential campaigns and GH¢100,000 for parliamentary campaigns. It also recommends expenditure caps of GH¢5 million for presidential campaigns and GH¢500,000 for parliamentary campaigns.

Background

Providing context for the bill, Mr Frimpong recalled that since the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in 1992, Ghana has held nine successful general elections, including four peaceful transfers of power.

However, he said this democratic progress is increasingly threatened by the rising cost of politics.

While the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574) regulates the registration and operations of political parties, he noted that it remains silent on campaign financing.

“As a result, there is no legal framework limiting campaign expenditure, capping contributions or mandating detailed disclosures,” he said, adding that the proposed bill seeks to fill this critical gap in Ghana’s democratic architecture.