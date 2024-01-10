2 hours ago

Some executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Asante Akyem North constituency have petitioned the party’s National Elections Committee (NEC) to sanction their Member of Parliament (MP), Andy Appiah Kubi.

They accuse the MP of gross disrespect and also supporting some National Democratic Congress members in the just-ended District Level Elections.

The executives, in a petition dated January 3, 2024, and signed by the party’s Secretary in the Asante Akyem North constituency, Williams Aboagye Boateng, said, “It was unthinkable that our MP would disrespect the party on whose ticket he has attained a high status in society by sponsoring assigns of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against us.”

The executives also claimed the MP had absented himself from all party meetings in the constituency for the past three (3) years, and had also refused to partake in meetings organised by the Municipal Assembly.

“Apart from these very serious issues, our MP during last year’s Christmas season selectively extended kindness to some polling station and two constituency executives but disrespectfully shunned others for not being in his good books,” the NPP executives added in their petition.

Per the petition, the party’s constituency chairman, Edward Asadu Kukurubour, First Vice Chair, Kofi Owusu Nyantakyi, the secretary, Williams Aboagye Boateng, and 11 others are all in support of the move.

Meanwhile, Andy Appiah Kubi, in a media interview, rejected the allegations leveled against him, insisting that he never supported any NDC candidate.

He also added that he has a good working relationship with all the NPP executives at all levels in the constituency; hence, the petition, which he is yet to receive, came to his attention as a surprise.

The MP, who is seeking re-election, however, argued that some of the constituency executives are seeking their interests; hence, the petition against him.

“Unfortunately, I have not yet been served a copy of such a petition… How can I not be working with executives of the party? It’s not true,” he said.

Parliamentary primaries slated for January 27

The governing party has scheduled its parliamentary primaries in constituencies it has sitting MPs on January 27, 2024.

In the Asante Akyem North constituency, four persons are seeking to wrestle the position from the incumbent MP, Andy Appiah Kubi.

The four are former MP for the area, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, a Technical Economic Advisor at the office of the Vice President, Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, the Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng and Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong.