2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 victory over Ghana Premier League newcomers Vision FC at the Cape Coast Stadium earlier today.

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko captain Frederick Asare was on the bench, with Guinean goalkeeper Mohammed Camara starting in goal.

The squad also featured Emmanuel Antwi, Baba Yahaya, Albert Amoah, Peter Acquah, and Samba O'neil, who captained the side.

Vision FC, led by coach Mohammed Hamza Obeng, fielded a robust lineup combining experience with youth. New signings Issah Akuka and Elijah Addai were among those who started for the newcomers.

Asante Kotoko quickly took control of the match, with Albert Amoah scoring in the 8th minute to open the scoring.

Amoah, who has been impressive since his arrival, doubled the lead with his second goal in the 31st minute, giving the Porcupine Warriors a comfortable 2-0 advantage by halftime.

The second half saw Vision FC come out with renewed vigor, creating several chances and eventually earning a penalty.

Issah Akuka converted the spot-kick to reduce the deficit, but Vision FC could not find an equalizer, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of Asante Kotoko.

Both teams used the match as an opportunity to test their preparations ahead of the 2024/25 football season, which kicks off on September 6, 2024.