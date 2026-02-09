1 hour ago

Abdul Karim Zito has resigned as head coach of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko with immediate effect, the club has confirmed.

In a brief statement, Kotoko’s management said it had accepted the resignation and thanked the experienced tactician for his service to the club. The club also wished him well in his future career.

The Porcupine Warriors added that details about the club’s new technical direction would be communicated in due course, leaving supporters waiting for clarity on who will lead the team next.

Zito, a former Kotoko player and respected coach in Ghanaian football, took charge of the club during a period of transition. He previously guided teams in domestic and continental competitions and has been known for his strong connection with Kotoko’s football culture.

His departure comes at a time when the club has been under pressure following mixed performances and recent cup disappointment, with management already holding meetings with the technical team over results.

Kotoko were eliminated from the MTN FA Cup over the weekend by Aduana FC on penalties with a 4-2 win after a goalless draw at Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi.

Asante Kotoko is expected to announce interim or permanent technical arrangements in the coming days as preparations continue for upcoming domestic fixtures. Especially when their next game in the Ghana premier league is against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.