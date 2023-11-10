5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has defended the team's current strategy and performance, citing directives from the club's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Despite facing criticism for the team's underwhelming season, Ogum emphasized that he is diligently working towards fulfilling the king's vision for the club.

According to Ogum, Otumfuo engaged him on three occasions, clearly outlining his vision for rebuilding the team.

The objective is to create a strong foundation for the future. Ogum also explained the decision to sign players from lower divisions, stating that it is a strategic move to develop a robust team gradually.

“We decided to go in for Division One and Two players after missing out on those Premier League players, and given the time and the patience, they will be able to fit into the team,” he explained.

Despite the team's current position on the league table (14th place), Ogum remains confident that with time and patience, the team will improve.

As they prepare to face Samartex in the upcoming match, Ogum remains dedicated to following the instructions of the club's leadership.