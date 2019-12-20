2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have yet added another player to their ranks as they gear up for the 2019/2020 football season.

The porcupine warriors have completed the signing of Karela United left back Ibrahim Imoro on a three year contract after agreeing terms with the Kumasi based side.

The deal was concluded on Friday with the player putting pen to paper to seal the deal.

Imoro who went on trial in Israel failed in his bid to get a contract and has been without a club since leaving Anyinase based side Karela after the expiration of his contract in 2018.

Kotoko were after the 20 year old left back after his exploits with then newly promoted side Bolga All Stars but spurned their overtures for a move to Karela where he flourished until leaving as a free agent.

The porcupine warriors now have their man a player they have been trailing for a while now

He was a key component of the Black Stars B team that placed second at the 2019 Wafu Cup in Senegal.