7 hours ago

Ghanaian football giants, Asante Kotoko has officially announced that the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium will serve as their temporary home ground for the 2024/25 season.

This move comes after the Baba Yara Sports Stadium—their traditional home—was closed for renovation by the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The club made the announcement via social media, stating that all their home matches will now be hosted at Len Clay Stadium until the completion of the renovations at Baba Yara.

This adjustment is crucial as Kotoko looks to maintain momentum in the league despite the venue change.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to play their next home game against Young Apostles on Sunday, September 22.

With a solid start to the season, including an away win against Karela United, Kotoko is focused on improving their performance and aiming higher after finishing fourth in the Ghana Premier League last season.